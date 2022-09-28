Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Down 91.5% in September

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the August 31st total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,137. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $21.58.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.148 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.