Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 214,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5,607.7% during the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

QQQ opened at $274.48 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.28.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

