Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 81,756 shares.The stock last traded at $277.98 and had previously closed at $276.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.00.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

