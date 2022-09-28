Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

NYSEARCA:XMMO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.78. 23,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,035. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.19. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $68.22 and a 52 week high of $97.17.

