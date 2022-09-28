Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 12,442 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical volume of 9,241 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 339.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46,039 shares in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Shares of MNMD stock traded down 2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 3.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,231,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,443. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of 2.85 and a 12-month high of 44.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 9.74 and a 200-day moving average of 11.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.75 by 0.15. On average, analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

