Invitation Homes Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,330 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 424% compared to the typical volume of 1,971 put options.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.49. 5,129,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,488. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 154.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $1,359,468,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

