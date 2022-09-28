InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 30000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

InZinc Mining Stock Down 12.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.30 million and a P/E ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

About InZinc Mining

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, iron, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the West Desert Property comprising an area of 4,258 acres located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah.

