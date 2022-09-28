IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS IQEPF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 12,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,230. IQE has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

