iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 159.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.36. 411,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,985,087. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.76. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $86.18.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.