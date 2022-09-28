iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 159.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.36. 411,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,985,087. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.76. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $86.18.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

