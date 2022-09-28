iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the August 31st total of 549,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,477,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,989,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,568. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.30 and a 52 week high of $130.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.44.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.152 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,126,212 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

