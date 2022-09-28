iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.11

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 356092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,220 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,341,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,042,000 after buying an additional 515,659 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,801,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,632,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,276,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,759,000 after purchasing an additional 314,765 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

