iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises about 2.5% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.23% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOR. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,089. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

