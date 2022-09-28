iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after buying an additional 290,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after buying an additional 3,106,951 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after buying an additional 947,617 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.32. 63,332,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43.

