iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 427.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.07. 534,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,757,610. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.38 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.60.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

