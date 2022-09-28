iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,991. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $49.09.

