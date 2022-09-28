iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.07.

