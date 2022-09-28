iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,741 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,291,000 after purchasing an additional 387,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,552,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,139 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,069,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 568,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,293. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

