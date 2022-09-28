iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is J2 Capital Management Inc’s 9th Largest Position

J2 Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,198 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 3.0% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 305,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,045. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

