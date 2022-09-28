iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,610,102. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

