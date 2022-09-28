iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $20,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,575,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,366,000 after acquiring an additional 281,195 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236,645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,901 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,617,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,840,000 after acquiring an additional 483,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,893,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42,273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,902,255 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

