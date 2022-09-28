iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 3.3% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,674.1% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 33,114 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 105,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 44,574 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.45. 6,902,255 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

