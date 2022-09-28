iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $66.79. 15,236,759 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

