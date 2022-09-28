iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,001,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,511 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $212,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.71. 65,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,866. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $116.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.98.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

