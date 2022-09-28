iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Increased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,051 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $16,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,269,000 after buying an additional 524,238 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.62. 154,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865,866. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.98. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

