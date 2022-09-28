iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Trimmed by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

IWF traded up $3.89 on Wednesday, hitting $219.24. The company had a trading volume of 249,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,408. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

