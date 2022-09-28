iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 10.8% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,537,444. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

