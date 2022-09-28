iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Lake Point Wealth Management

Lake Point Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 45,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $364.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $362.35 and a 12-month high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
