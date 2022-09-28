Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.19. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 4,382 shares traded.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $71.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISDR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 115,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

