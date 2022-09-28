Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.19. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 4,382 shares traded.
Issuer Direct Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $71.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.78.
Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Issuer Direct
Issuer Direct Company Profile
Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.