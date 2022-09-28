J2 Capital Management Inc Acquires 4,554 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.5% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,372,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,231,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,317 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 87,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. 121,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,935. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

