J2 Capital Management Inc Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

