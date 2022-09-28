J2 Capital Management Inc Has $298,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $72,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock traded up $8.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.63. 11,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,150. The company has a 50-day moving average of $377.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.22 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.32.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

