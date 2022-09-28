J2 Capital Management Inc Has $327,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

J2 Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,624,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 10.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded up $46.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,145.81. 1,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,428. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,634.34 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,179.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2,102.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $35.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,364.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

