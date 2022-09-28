J2 Capital Management Inc Has $400,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

J2 Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after buying an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,739. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $420.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.58.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

