J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 770 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

J2 Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.19. 135,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,040,251. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

