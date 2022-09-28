Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0-9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion. Jabil also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.40 EPS.

Jabil Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of JBL stock traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $59.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Jabil by 223.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth $227,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

