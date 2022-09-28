Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in September

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jackpot Digital Trading Down 9.2 %

JPOTF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 109,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,051. Jackpot Digital has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Jackpot Digital Company Profile

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, and leases electronic table games. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games. Its iGaming platform offers remote gaming systems, including poker platform that offers poker games, such as Fixed Limit, Pot Limit, and No-Limit Texas Hold'em, as well as Fast Fold and Chinese Poker; casino table games comprising blackjack, baccarat, American roulette, and European roulette for touch-based devices; sixteen slot machine games with 5-reels, 20-paylines, and free spins; and JSON-based API.

