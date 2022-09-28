Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Jacobs Solutions has a payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to earn $7.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $108.50 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

