Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.57.

NYSE:J opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.38. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $108.50 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

