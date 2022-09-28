Jadestone Energy plc Declares Dividend of $0.01 (LON:JSE)

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Jadestone Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON JSE opened at GBX 70.60 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Jadestone Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 110 ($1.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £327.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1,400.00.

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.51) target price on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.