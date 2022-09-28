Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

