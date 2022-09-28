Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
Shares of JAGX opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
Featured Stories
