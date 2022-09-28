Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Up 14.2%

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) rose 14.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $14.61. Approximately 795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 57,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.
Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 10.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $588.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. Research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
