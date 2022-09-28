Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Up 14.2%

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) rose 14.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $14.61. Approximately 795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 57,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 10.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $588.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. Research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

