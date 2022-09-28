Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.04

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 96251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Japan Tobacco Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Japan Tobacco Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.