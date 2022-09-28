JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Down 63.3% in September

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,200 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the August 31st total of 1,027,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JCRRF remained flat at $19.24 on Wednesday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $19.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

