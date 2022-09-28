Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) to “Buy”

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.54.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $39.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $48.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

