Joule Financial LLC Invests $6.49 Million in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 84,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,000. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 5.1% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.17. 9,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,862. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.44 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.23.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.