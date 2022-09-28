Joule Financial LLC Makes New $438,000 Investment in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,472,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,848,000 after buying an additional 23,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,762,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.43. 16,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,241. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.34 and its 200 day moving average is $176.25. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.80 and a 1 year high of $201.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.