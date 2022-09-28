Joule Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 3.5% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,462,000 after purchasing an additional 689,756 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,155,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,123,000 after buying an additional 249,110 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,099,000 after buying an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 396.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,347,000 after buying an additional 119,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,150. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $175.69 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.