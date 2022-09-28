Joule Financial LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. Commerce Bancshares accounts for 1.2% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 81.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 71.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,380.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,474 shares of company stock worth $464,244 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.59. 6,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,697. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.79. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $74.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.14.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.