Joule Financial LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 213.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.71. 64,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $90.27 and a 52 week high of $174.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

