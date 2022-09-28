Joule Financial LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after buying an additional 149,414 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 44,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 122,126 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. 6,049,485 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16.

